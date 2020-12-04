Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

