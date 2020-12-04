Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.65% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 196.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 189.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Get First Trust Strategic Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.