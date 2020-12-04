Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $535,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

