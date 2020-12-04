Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $47,876,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $37,073,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $19,184,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $13,655,000.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.71. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Citigroup began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.12.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.