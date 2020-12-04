Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.80 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45.

