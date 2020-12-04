Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $450,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.