Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 15,543 China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Mobile by 208.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,680,000 after buying an additional 1,321,594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 69.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,371,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 970,399 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $28,796,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $18,537,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 100.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 220,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHL shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

China Mobile stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. China Mobile Limited has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

