Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 42,852 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 487,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 130,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,668,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

