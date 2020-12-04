Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

