Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

