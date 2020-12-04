Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

NKLA stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

