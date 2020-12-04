Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Insteel Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 110.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 40.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 31.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $449.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $138.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

