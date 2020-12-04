Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 138.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 89,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 981.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 591,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 537,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVC opened at $30.13 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $30.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

