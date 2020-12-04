Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

