Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000.

Shares of FAUG opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $34.51.

