Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after buying an additional 56,232 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 118,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,829,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter.

DWX stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

