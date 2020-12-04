Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 95,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after buying an additional 36,392 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.