Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $461,000 Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in BCE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 754,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $903,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in BCE by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,000,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,913,000 after acquiring an additional 398,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.