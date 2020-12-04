Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,298,000 after buying an additional 610,881 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 503.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

