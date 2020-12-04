Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $532,000 in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 75,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000.

SBIO opened at $48.56 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.

