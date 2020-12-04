Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $525,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $145,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. CSFB reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

