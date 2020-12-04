Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $507,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $42,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after purchasing an additional 614,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,874,000 after buying an additional 543,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 287.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 420,681 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.51 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.28%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.