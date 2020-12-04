Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $498,000 in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $11.74 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

