Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $452,000 in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPFF. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $11.65 on Friday. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

