Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $451,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 10.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJUL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,956,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 2,711.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $29.86 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

