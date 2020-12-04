Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 48,641 MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXH. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

CXH opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.34. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.