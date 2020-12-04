Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 175,498 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 65.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 382,336 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 758,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1,390.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 684,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 638,907 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

