Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 17,624 Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.35.

NYSE WORK opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.29 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $1,342,420.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,244.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,263 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $199,805.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 180,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,956,091.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,058,316 shares of company stock worth $38,010,477. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

