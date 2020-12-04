Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,617,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 63,615 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

