Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,418 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $128,189.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,658,784 shares of company stock worth $92,510,950 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

