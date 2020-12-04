Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000.

PDEC opened at $28.66 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

