Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,987,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 149,638 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 277,596 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

