Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 260,931 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,097,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 192,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 57,202 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $17.30.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.