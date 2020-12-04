Kerry Group’s (KRYAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kerry Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.23. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

