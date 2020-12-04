JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,931 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 643,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $43,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

NYSE EME opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.