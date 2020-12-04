JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 542,273 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,412,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.87% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $44,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of PK stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

