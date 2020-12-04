JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 26,166 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of TransUnion worth $43,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $45,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,779.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $6,229,235. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

