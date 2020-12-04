JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317,998 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.25% of ArcBest worth $43,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 18.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCB opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $44.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

