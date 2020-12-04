JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PEGRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of PEGRF stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.