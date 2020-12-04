JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 686,898 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 1,046.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $44,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cubic in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cubic by 27.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cubic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUB opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -464.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cubic from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

