JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Deckers Outdoor worth $44,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 7,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 34,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $9,238,451.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,481 shares in the company, valued at $30,794,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,617 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,641 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.78.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $280.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $285.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

