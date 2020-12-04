Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ JFIN opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $219.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.83. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. On average, analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

