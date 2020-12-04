Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) versus Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Critical Analysis

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Rigel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1 1 15 0 2.82 Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $172.12, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.17%. Given Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rigel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.16 billion 3.89 $523.37 million $14.60 10.34 Rigel Pharmaceuticals $59.29 million 8.58 -$66.89 million ($0.40) -7.53

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jazz Pharmaceuticals 7.86% 20.16% 10.85% Rigel Pharmaceuticals -23.16% -37.85% -17.11%

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult and pediatric patients with narcolepsy; Sunosi for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia. The company also offers JZP-258, an oxybate product candidate, to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; JZP-324, a low sodium oxybate formulation with the potential to provide a clinically meaningful option for some narcolepsy patients; JZP-385, a T-type calcium channel modulator, for the treatment of essential tremor; JZP-458, a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase, for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen in the treatment of pediatric and adult patients; and lurbinectedin, a product candidate under clinical investigation for the treatment of patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma plc . The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. It also develops Fostamatinib that is in phase III clinical trials for warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia; R835, an oral interleukin receptor associated kinase 1/4 inhibitor, which is in phase I clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and R552, a receptor-interacting protein kinase Inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has research and license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to develop murine double minute 2 inhibitors for solid and hematological malignancies, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Fostamatinib. Tavalisse. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

