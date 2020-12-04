Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from $8.50 to $9.65 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAGGF opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.82. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.
About Jaguar Mining
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
