J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Acquires 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,186.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,176.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3,025.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,598.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock valued at $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

