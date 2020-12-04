Investors Purchase Large Volume of Ultra Clean Call Options (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,688 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 330% compared to the average daily volume of 625 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

UCTT stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 103.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 433,901 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 42.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $4,853,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

