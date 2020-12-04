Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ITUP stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Interups has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04.

Get Interups alerts:

Interups Company Profile

Interups, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, invest in, and acquire potential business opportunities or transactions in India. Previously, it was engaged in the business of developing an Internet based group buying site. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Commodities

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Interups Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interups and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.