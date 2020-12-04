Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Interups (OTCMKTS:ITUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ITUP stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Interups has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04.
Interups Company Profile
