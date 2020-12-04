Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WMT opened at $149.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average is $134.51.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.