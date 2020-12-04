Insider Selling: CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Sells 6,666 Shares of Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $805.89 million, a P/E ratio of -54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,041.00 and a beta of 1.45.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CryoLife by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CryoLife by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CryoLife by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CryoLife by 535.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 96,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CryoLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

