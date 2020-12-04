Insider Selling: CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Sells 6,666 Shares of Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CRY stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $805.89 million, a P/E ratio of -54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,041.00 and a beta of 1.45.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CryoLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.
About CryoLife
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.
