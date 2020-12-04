Insider Selling: Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BALY opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 2.71. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

